Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff set temperature soaring with their stunning beach vacation photos

Bollywood actors and rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are reportedly vacationing together in Maldives, shared several stunning photos from their beach vacation.

Disha often shares breathtaking pictures on social media which continues to spike her popularity and followers.

In her recent pictures, the 'Malang' actress can be seen candidly posing and kick-starting her long holiday weekend.

Disha looks as fresh as a daisy sporting an envious smile. Going by the concept of minimalism, the actor kept her look simple yet elegant. The actress can be seen in a pink bikini and a blue shirt.

On the other hand, Tiger posted pictures of himself where he is seen posing shirtless. He also shared a video of himself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has an interesting line up of forthcoming films including ‘Yodha’ – an action film. She will also be seen in 'EK Villian Returns' and 'KTina'.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in films like 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 06:16 PM IST