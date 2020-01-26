Not Tiger Shroff, but Disha Patani steps out for Sunday brunch with Aditya Roy Kapur

Disha Patani has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of her upcoming movie Malang was released. The actress has raised the hotness factor with her impressionable entry in the trailer, wearing a skimpy red bikini.
Disha, who follows a strict workout regime but is a foodie by heart, was spotted at her favourite eatery Bastian in Bandra, for a Sunday brunch. Clad in a pastel blue tank top and a floral pencil skirt, Disha looked ever so stylish yet elegant in this body hugging ensemble.
The actress, who has been rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff is often seen at the same diner for several lunch and dinner dates. However, this time she ditched him for her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.
Patani will be seen essaying a mysterious character in Malang, while not much has been disclosed, Disha will be performing a lot of aquatic sports in the movie along with Aditya who plays her love interest in the film.
While this sums up for a publicity stunt keeping in mind the upcoming release of their film, it is certainly heartbreaking for fans who love to see Disha only with Tiger.
Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will hit theatres on February 7, 2020. Besides that, Disha will also be seen romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
