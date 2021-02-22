Disha Patani stands by an injured Tiger Shroff during a celebrity football match in Mumbai

On work front, Disha awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe" currently. Salman and Disha have previously worked in the film "Bharat".

"Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang".

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”. The second instalment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, "Student Of The Year 2".