Disha Patani sizzles in a sexy peach bralette with plunging neckline in latest photo

Bollywood actress Disha Patani never misses a chance to grab eyeballs by sharing tidbits from her glamorous life.

She often treats her fans with stunning photos of herself that sets the temperature soaring.

On Thursday, the 'Malang' actress, who is also one of the fittest actresses, posted a photo of herself in a sexy peach bralette with a plunging neckline.

Disha kept her hair loose and wore a golden chain that added the glam touch.

However, she did not write anything along with the photo on Instagram and just added a pink flower emoticon. Take a look at her photo here:

Moments after the actress posted the photograph her fans and followers dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

The actress celebrated the New Year with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the Maldives and she has been sharing breathtaking visuals from her vacation.

A few days back, she took the internet by storm as she shared photos of herself relaxing in the water wearing a sexy pink strapless bikini. In the photo, Disha looked like a mermaid in disguise as she took a dip in the pristine blue waters.

Disha often shares pictures and videos from her beach holidays on social media.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 02:29 PM IST