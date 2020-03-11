Disha Patani shares pics from sister Khushboo's army training days, says 'Women's Day is everyday'

'Malang' actress Disha Patani shared a few unseen pictures of sister Khushboo, from her army training days. Doting sister Disha took to her Instagram to express her love towards her sister.

Disha Patani, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram to share some rare pictures of Khushboo Patani. The diva often mentions her sister in interviews and has always called Khushboo her role model. Khushboo Patani is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces and her sister Disha is absolutely proud of her. Expressing her love, the 'Bharat' actress wrote, "Hats off to you de, I can never imagine going through what you went and how you've changed into the most beautiful girl I know. Love you."

In the picture, Khushboo Patani looks unrecognizable in a white tank and black shorts, with short hair.