Disha Patani shares Argentinian artist's anime artwork claiming her brother Suryansh drew it; gets trolled

The artist also took to his handle and addressed the same. He wrote, "Sorry I fell asleep. The thing is that this influencer/celeb reposted one of my drawing, cropped it (the watermark) and claimed her little brother drew it. I am not her little brother and this whole thing is without my consent."

"I am not particularly mad or anything. I'm actually kind of happy that a lot of you guys jumped straight to help me, commenting that post, dmed me and even getting mad for me. The only thing that I should say is chill, I know it is frustrating but we are not going anywhere being mean and insulting them," he added.