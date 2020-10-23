Disha Patani shares Argentinian artist's anime artwork claiming her brother Suryansh drew it; gets trolled

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is currently being trolled online for sharing an artwork by Argentinian artist, Inhoso, and claiming that it was drawn by her baby brother Suryansh aka Suri.
The 'Radhe' actress had shared the artwork of video game 'Helltaker's Malina character on her Instagram, with the caption: "#sketchbysuri my little bro’s art inspired by inhoso"
After her post garnered attention on the photo-sharing app, Instagram's popular page Diet Sabya called her out for lifting Inhoso's work and removing the watermark.
The artist also took to his handle and addressed the same. He wrote, "Sorry I fell asleep. The thing is that this influencer/celeb reposted one of my drawing, cropped it (the watermark) and claimed her little brother drew it. I am not her little brother and this whole thing is without my consent."
"I am not particularly mad or anything. I'm actually kind of happy that a lot of you guys jumped straight to help me, commenting that post, dmed me and even getting mad for me. The only thing that I should say is chill, I know it is frustrating but we are not going anywhere being mean and insulting them," he added.
Meanwhile, netizens took to Patani's comments section to troll her. A comment read, "Add a highlight titled "stolen artworks" so we know which artist's to tag in the comments whom you'll obviously ignore because ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ whenever another #sketchbysuri is posted..."
"Ayyy yoo wtf disha this is not how it should work. You shouldn't steal someone's art work and post it and name it 'your little brother's work'. Everyone, this art work is of Inhoso," wrote another user.
