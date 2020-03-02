Disha Patani shares a throwback dance video on Tiger Shroff's birthday

The Baaghi actor turns 30 today and while fans are making his birthday special with greetings and wishes, Disha Patani, has probably made his day super special by sharing a throwback dance video of the duo.

Disha dug out an old video, wherein the alleged B-town couple are seen dancing to the title track of Hrithik Roshan's flick, 'Bang Bang!'.

The caption alongside the video read, 'This was our first dance block together, I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to. Go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny.'