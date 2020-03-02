Disha Patani shares a throwback dance video on Tiger Shroff's birthday

The Baaghi actor turns 30 today and while fans are making his birthday special with greetings and wishes, Disha Patani, has probably made his day super special by sharing a throwback dance video of the duo.
Disha dug out an old video, wherein the alleged B-town couple are seen dancing to the title track of Hrithik Roshan's flick, 'Bang Bang!'.
The caption alongside the video read, 'This was our first dance block together, I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to. Go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny.'
Here is the video the actress shared on Instagram:
Tiger Shroff replied to the adorable video. Here is what he wrote in the comments section:
Probably overwhelmed by all the love, Tiger Shroff took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message that conveyed how he felt bout being a part of the Baaghi franchise.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will hit the theatres on 6th March 2020. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)