Disha Patani sets the internet on fire as she flaunts her sexy midriff while grooving to 'Yoncé'

Apart from making goofy TikTok videos, Disha Patani is also utilizing her lockdown days to hone her enviable moves. Disha recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Beyonce's song 'Yoncé'.

The 'Malang' actress has been keeping her fans amused through her Instagram handle. Disha's latest video on the photo-sharing app is setting the temperature soaring. In the video, she can be seen pulling off a hip-hop routine on the popular Beyonce track. Disha is seen clad in a white sports bra, flaunting her sexy midriff and a pair of camouflage cargo pants. Sharing the video, she wrote, "#beyonce❤ Choreography #brian #quarantinelife."