Disha Patani sets the internet on fire as she flaunts her sexy midriff while grooving to 'Yoncé'

Apart from making goofy TikTok videos, Disha Patani is also utilizing her lockdown days to hone her enviable moves. Disha recently took to her Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Beyonce's song 'Yoncé'.
The 'Malang' actress has been keeping her fans amused through her Instagram handle. Disha's latest video on the photo-sharing app is setting the temperature soaring. In the video, she can be seen pulling off a hip-hop routine on the popular Beyonce track. Disha is seen clad in a white sports bra, flaunting her sexy midriff and a pair of camouflage cargo pants. Sharing the video, she wrote, "#beyonce❤ Choreography #brian #quarantinelife."
Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "U Already the next big thing in Bollywood."
Another comment read, "Thoseee killer moves."
Earlier, Disha Patani had shared a throwback video of her shaking a leg to popular track ‘Bum Bum Tam Tam’. She was seeen matching steps with her dance partner and even twerking towards the end of the reel that sent fans into frenzy.
On work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which is slated for Eid 2020. Commenting on the experience and excitement, she says, "Working with Salman sir again has been an amazing experience. It's a dream come true".
Furthermore she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.
