Disha Patani rescues injured kite lying on street amid lockdown in Mumbai

Disha Patani is a parent to not one but four furry 'kids' -- two dogs and two cats, which go by the names of Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety. The four-legged friends on Instagram have a following of whopping 21.1k followers. The bio describes them as: "Bella - Famous on the gram, Jasmine - Meows, climbs and a whole lot of love! Goku - Always bring me snacks, Keety - Too cool to care!"

On work front, Disha Patani is set for another action-packed outing on the big screen with her next project. She has come on board for the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit "Ek Villain".

Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike's role in the 2014 Hollywood film "Gone Girl".

"Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, "I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts, kick some bu*t. Just the way boys do it in your films I want to be the hero'," Mohit said.

On Disha's character in the movie, Mohit said: "While ‘Malang' brought Disha's free spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise."

"Ek Villain", released in 2014, was an action thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Disha will also feature in Salman Khan's "Radhe" and Ekta Kapoor's "KTina".