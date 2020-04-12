Disha Patani rescues injured kite lying on street amid lockdown in Mumbai

With pets and strays also facing the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actress Disha Patani turned Good Samaritan for a feathery friend. The actress attended a kite, which was found lying on the street. She fed the bird with some food and also rushed to the nearest vet clinic despite the lockdown.
The RAWW Mumbai shared pictures of the bird with Disha and expressed gratitude to the actress for her act of kindness. “A big shout out to Disha Patani ma’am for rescuing an injured Back Kite lying on the street...would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times. While there’s been a lot of stories around that will let you down amid the lockdown but this entire period has also brought in the best in people from all walks of life,” they wrote.
Disha Patani is a parent to not one but four furry 'kids' -- two dogs and two cats, which go by the names of Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety. The four-legged friends on Instagram have a following of whopping 21.1k followers. The bio describes them as: "Bella - Famous on the gram, Jasmine - Meows, climbs and a whole lot of love! Goku - Always bring me snacks, Keety - Too cool to care!"
On work front, Disha Patani is set for another action-packed outing on the big screen with her next project. She has come on board for the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit "Ek Villain".
Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike's role in the 2014 Hollywood film "Gone Girl".
"Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, "I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts, kick some bu*t. Just the way boys do it in your films I want to be the hero'," Mohit said.
On Disha's character in the movie, Mohit said: "While ‘Malang' brought Disha's free spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise."
"Ek Villain", released in 2014, was an action thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
Disha will also feature in Salman Khan's "Radhe" and Ekta Kapoor's "KTina".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)