Disha Patani reacts to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new song 'Poori Gal Baat' - here's what she said

Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy's sizzling song 'Poori Gal Baat' was officially released on Monday.

While the song marks Tiger's first ever Punjabi track, it is also Mouni's first project to release after she tied the knot.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, "One of the most challenging things I've ever done. My first Punjabi single tell me what u guys think."

Moments after he dropped the video, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and penned a note for Tiger.

"How can someone be so talented," she wrote along with a few fire emoticons.

Check out the full song here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger will be next seen in a lead role in 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tara Sutaria, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar and in 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Mouni has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline.

ALSO READ Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff set temperature soaring with their stunning beach vacation photos

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:30 PM IST