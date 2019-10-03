Bollywood

Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and other celebs clicked across Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Paparazzi's lenses caught many celebrities in the city of dreams.

Paparazzi's lenses caught many celebrities in the city of dreams. Some of them were at their daily fitness centers and some of them spotted at the Mumbai airport, which is the daily spot for the celebrities who flew across countries for work commitments.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was spotted today in the city while he went to the clinic in Bandra. Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde, and Malaika Arora were spotted at their gym centres.

Lets take a look at some of these glam spotting in the city.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at clinic in Bandra
Malaika Aarora snapped at Bandra
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff at Gym
Pooja Hegde spotted at Pilates
Jahanvi Kapoor spotted at gym in Pali Hill
Vaani Kapoor spotted for ad shoot in Andheri
Saif Ali khan spotted at krome studio
Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty at airport
