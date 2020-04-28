Disha Patani or Katrina Kaif - who wore the sexy cut out monokini better?

Disha Patani on Tuesday took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a sexy throwback picture from her latest release, 'Malang'. In the picture, Disha can be seen posing in front of clear blue waters at a beautiful beach. She is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a cut out monokini. The white and neon beachwear had a side cut-out that accentuated her chisseled abs. Patani's picture set the temperature soaring and fans were quick to drop hearts and fire emojis in the caption. A user wrote, "this is like Baywatch mood", while another called her the 'National crush'.
Disha Patani's 'Bharat' co-star Katrina Kaif had also sported a similar swimwuit in another colour. After the wrap of Salman Khan's 'Bharat', Katrina had taken some time out for a beach vacation. While, she was vacationing at an exotic location in Mexico, she had shared some breath-taking pictures of herself on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Katrina was seen in a peach and blue cut-out monokini, which is similar to Disha Patani's throwback picture.
Check out the stunning picture here:
On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The movie was set to hit the screens on Eid 2020, however, the shoot of the action thriller has been halted.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming cop-action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' have also postponed its release due to the coronavirus outbreak.