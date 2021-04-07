Disha Patani or Janhvi Kapoor - who wore this Rs 16,000 spaghetti strap top better?

The top is from a London-based brand called Poster Girl by Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville. It costs around Rs 15,759.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first installment was released in 2014.

It follows (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge.

On the other hand, Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy ‘Roohi’, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also finished shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy ‘Kolamavu Kokila’, which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.

The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film ‘Dostana 2’.