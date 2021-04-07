Disha Patani or Janhvi Kapoor - who wore this Rs 16,000 spaghetti strap top better?

Setting the temperatures soaring on social media, Bollywood divas Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor exuded glam vibes by posting stunning pictures for their fans on Instagram.
The 'Malang' actor hopped on social media to post a couple of pictures as she posed out in her sequined ensemble.
In the pictures, Disha is seen sporting a high glossy make-up look while flaunting her flawless skin.
With her luscious locks open in the air, the actor donned a sultry blue spaghetti strap sleeveless stop with a denim short skirt.
Taking to the caption, the actor wrote, "Mood" (and added a giraffe and smiley with glasses emoticon).
Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also commented on Disha's post and wrote, "DAAAMN!," with fire emoticons.
For those unversed, Janhvi Kapoor wore the same top while promoting her film ‘Roohi’ earlier this year.
Kapoor flaunted her toned back in a silver shimmery sequined backless top with straps and hot pink trousers that exuded a retro vibe.
The top is from a London-based brand called Poster Girl by Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville. It costs around Rs 15,759.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first installment was released in 2014.
It follows (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge.
On the other hand, Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy ‘Roohi’, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also finished shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’.
The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy ‘Kolamavu Kokila’, which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.
The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions.
The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film ‘Dostana 2’.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)