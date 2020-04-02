Disha Patani is the queen of ‘twerk’ in this sizzling throwback dance video on ‘Bum Bum Tam Tam’

What does it take to be a rising star? Good looks, killer dance moves, mass appeal and talent - Disha Patani surely fits the bill. She isn't just a leading lady but now a household name with her power packed performance in Malang and a sizzling dance number in Baaghi 3.
After burning social media feed with her tantalising pictures, the diva has shared a stunning throwback video of her shaking a leg to popular track ‘Bum Bum Tam Tam’. Disha can be seen matching steps with her dance partner and even twerking towards the end of the reel, sending fans into frenzy.
On work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is slated for Eid 2020. Commenting on the experience and excitement, she says, "Working with Salman sir again has been an amazing experience. It's a dream come true".
Furthermore she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.
