Disha Patani is staying at Tiger Shroff's house amid lockdown, here’s proof

While this may not come as a shocker, since the duo has been rumoured to be more than just friends, Disha Patani has chosen to spend the coronavius lockdown period with Tiger Shroff at his residence. And how do we know that? Here’s proof.
On Sunday, Tiger took to his Instagram to share his workout regime at home. He captioned the video as, "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice"
On the same day, Disha also shared pictures on her account with the same background as of Tiger. Clad in an easy breezy backless powder blue dress, Disha’s sunkissed picture is indeed all the rage on the social media. Compare the two graphics and see the similarity for yourself.
Earlier this year, during Malang promotions, Disha stated that she's looking for her Prince Charming. She shared that her life has been dull ever since she came to Mumbai. Speaking about 'the scope of falling in love' she also disclosed that she has actually never been proposed to. The actress also said, "there is little scope to meet people and fall in love."
Also, in an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”
Just when fans thought this won’t go any further, Disha shared a throwback dance video on Tiger's birthday. Clearly there's no beef between the two, and they're very much on good terms.
Not to mention, Disha's previous post with Tiger's sister Krishna was the first hint that the diva is spending time with her alleged boyfriend's house. However, it wasn’t clear when the video had been shot.
Both Disha and Tiger were last seen in Baaghi 3, where the former performed on a special song 'Do you love me', and the latter starred as lead opposite Shraddha Kapoor.
