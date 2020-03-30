Disha Patani is staying at Tiger Shroff's house amid lockdown, here’s proof

Earlier this year, during Malang promotions, Disha stated that she's looking for her Prince Charming. She shared that her life has been dull ever since she came to Mumbai. Speaking about 'the scope of falling in love' she also disclosed that she has actually never been proposed to. The actress also said, "there is little scope to meet people and fall in love."

Also, in an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”

Just when fans thought this won’t go any further, Disha shared a throwback dance video on Tiger's birthday. Clearly there's no beef between the two, and they're very much on good terms.

Not to mention, Disha's previous post with Tiger's sister Krishna was the first hint that the diva is spending time with her alleged boyfriend's house. However, it wasn’t clear when the video had been shot.