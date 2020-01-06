Disha Patani is sending Jan temperatures soaring with sexy high-slit green dress

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mohit Suri, Bhushan Kumar and the rest of the team of 'Malang' were present at the trailer launch on Monday.
After dropping the exciting first look posters, the makers are all set to launch the much-awaited trailer of the revenge-drama. The Mohit Suri directorial is one of the most awaited movies of 2020, mainly for it's ensemble cast.
The whole cast and team of 'Malang' was present at the launch but it's Disha Patani's sexy high-slit green dress that had all the attention. Disha graced the event wearing a halter neck green dress.
Disha looked stunning in the sequinned high-slit dress. The body-hugging dress highlighted the actresses perfectly toned curves. Disha styled her beautiful golden locks in beachy waves. Adding a little shimmer on her eyelids the 'Bharat' actress completed the look with a nude lip.
'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. It is produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.
Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' staring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit. The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.
