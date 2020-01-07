Disha Patani is ruining Mumbai's winter with scorching hot pink dress

Disha Patani has started 2020 with a bang as the trailer of her upcoming next 'Malang' was recently released and has been loved by viewers all over.
At the trailer launch event, the actress was asked about how she felt getting hotter and hotter with each movie, to which the actress replied, "Whatever and however I am looking in the film, Thanks to the director it is the director's vision. Whatever I am it is his creation. The kind of movies that I do, somebody's vision is always behind it I just pour myself into their vision."
Post that, the film’s lead, Aditya Roy Kapur held a small get together at his house, where Disha stunned again in a scorching hot pink spaghetti dress. The actress had all eyes on her as she posed for the paparazzi. She could be the reason why Mumbai is no longer wintery.
Owing to her humongous fan base, Disha is famous for her brave choices of films. The actress is not only loved and adored by her fans but filmmakers as well. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videos are a treat to netizens across the world.
On work front, Disha has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020, teaming up with Salman Khan again the Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
