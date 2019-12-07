Disha Patani is making us go weak in the knees with her chequered mini

Disha Patani looks like a doll in the recent issue of Harper's Bazaar India. Harper's Bazaar India's latest issue features Disha for winter fashion and she's bringing back summer with her sizzling looks.

Disha is seen wearing winter fashion in the cover and it's already raising the heat!

She is on the rise, headlining with her stylish appearances. The Bharat actress keeps her fans gawking at her social media feed with a sultry reel of pictures. While we're used to seeing Disha flaunt her Calvins, the 'Baaghi 3' actress is making us go weak in the knees with her chequered minis.

She took to her Instagram to share pictures from her issue, in the picture Disha can be seen wearing a white pufffed sleeves blouse with a chequered mini skirt. She completed the look with knee-length boots and a bold red lip.