Disha Patani is 'looking for love', Tiger Shroff are you listening?

One of the hottest B-town divas, Disha Patani in a recent interview has revealed that she's looking for her Prince Charming.
Disha Patani often makes headlines for her sizzling Instagram posts and her rumoured relationship with 'War' actor Tiger Shroff. The actress who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited thriller, 'Malang' has also bagged the lead role in Salman Khan's 'Radhe'. Disha is currently busy with a line up of films and has revealed that she's also looking for love.
During the promotions of 'Malang', Disha was present at Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown where she shared that her life has been dull ever since she came to Mumbai. Speaking about 'the scope of falling in love' she also disclosed that she has actually never been proposed to.
Disha explained that she was a tomboy in school and the guys were scared to approach her and ask her out because her father was a policeman.
The actress also said, "there is little scope to meet people and fall in love."
Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”
Well, this finally puts the rumours of Tiger and Disha's alleged relationship to rest.
On the work front, Patani will be seen essaying a mysterious character in Malang, while not much has been disclosed, Disha will be performing a lot of aquatic sports in the movie along with Aditya Roy Kapoor who plays her love interest in the film.
Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will hit theatres on February 7, 2020. Besides that, Disha will also be seen romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
