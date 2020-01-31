Disha Patani is 'looking for love', Tiger Shroff are you listening?

One of the hottest B-town divas, Disha Patani in a recent interview has revealed that she's looking for her Prince Charming.

Disha Patani often makes headlines for her sizzling Instagram posts and her rumoured relationship with 'War' actor Tiger Shroff. The actress who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited thriller, 'Malang' has also bagged the lead role in Salman Khan's 'Radhe'. Disha is currently busy with a line up of films and has revealed that she's also looking for love.

During the promotions of 'Malang', Disha was present at Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown where she shared that her life has been dull ever since she came to Mumbai. Speaking about 'the scope of falling in love' she also disclosed that she has actually never been proposed to.