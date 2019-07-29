Disha Patani introduces sister Khushboo, the internet can’t keep calm

We all know that Disha Patani is a popular social media star. Well, she has become quite the known face and needless to say, her song with Salman Khna ‘Slow Motion’ from Bharat has become the trending chartbuster. And now the Bollywood celebrity has decided to introduce someone special in her life on social media. We are talking about her lovely sister Khushboo Patani. Nope, the latter is not planning on a debut as of now but she is actually an army officer.

In earlier interviews, Disha Patani has stated about her army background where she has also appreciated her parents for bringing them up in a rather strong manner. Disha too has been quite good at gymnastics, dance and fights on screen. The actress recently turned makeover artist for her sister, as she describes in her caption, decided to post a few photos of her. Needless to say, the internet is quite stunned by Khushboo Patani’s beauty.

In fact, many from the industry including Disha Patani and her alleged beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff were all praises for Khushboo Patani! Here, have a look at the photos: