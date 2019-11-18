Disha Patani flaunts her toned legs as she gets clicked post-dinner with friends

Disha Patani makes sure that her fashion game is always on point. Recently, the Bharat actress was clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai, post dinner with friends.
The 'Bhaghi 2' actress looked gorgeous in a green full sleeve top teamed up with a pair of black shorts and minimal piece jewelry. Those who follow Disha on social media, are aware of her intense workout routines. Being disciplined gives a fruitful result, and Disha's hot bod is an example of just that.
Disha recently wrapped up her first schedule for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe', post which, she treated herself with a cheat meal that consisted of a delicious cheese pizza and a chocolate doughnut to satisfy her sweet tooth.
Furthermore, Disha wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie 'Malang', in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie which has been directed by Mohit Suri also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.
