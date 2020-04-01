Disha Patani draws inspiration from Sofia Vergara for new video, leaves Tiger Shroff in splits

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara's character Gloria from the popular sitcom "Modern Family" for a new video.
Disha took to Instagram, where she was seen mouthing a dialogue from the show.
The clip begins with the "Malang" star mouthing the dialogue: "People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don't make baby, I am a baby."
She captioned the video with a "funny face" emoji.
Bollywood actor and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha took to the comment section, where she dropped a few "laughing emoji".
Disha's clip currently has over 2.1 million views on the photo-sharing website.
On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with her "Bharat" co-star Salman Khan in the upcoming movie "Radhe".
