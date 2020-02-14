Disha Patani celebrates Valentine’s Day with her ‘best people’ and it does not include Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani, who has been the rumoured ladylove of Tiger Shroff, has taken a different route to celebrate her Valentine’s Day. Instead of spending time with the macho man of Bollywood, the diva decided to be with her Malang co-stars for a glam night.
Besides Disha, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Elli AvrRam and Mohit Suri arrived at Kunal Kemmu’s residence to celebrate their film’s success. However, it was Patani’s caption on a picture she shared that raised brows.
Disha hopped on to her social media sharing a stunning group picture, captioned as, “valentine’s day with my best people.”
Clad in a satin black dress with a plunging neckline, Disha went for a bold smoky eye makeup and flaunted her gorgeous tresses.
Tiger on the other hand who is gearing up for his third instalment of the Baaghi franchise was nowhere to be seen in the celebrations.
While Disha has often been linked with Tiger due to their multiple public outings, it was during the promotions of 'Malang', she shared that her life has been dull ever since she came to Mumbai. Speaking about 'the scope of falling in love' she also disclosed that she has actually never been proposed to.
Disha explained that she was a tomboy in school and the guys were scared to approach her and ask her out because her father was a policeman.
The actress also said, "There is little scope to meet people and fall in love."
Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”
On work front, Disha will be seen romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and will also feature in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)