Disha Patani celebrates Valentine’s Day with her ‘best people’ and it does not include Tiger Shroff

Tiger on the other hand who is gearing up for his third instalment of the Baaghi franchise was nowhere to be seen in the celebrations.

While Disha has often been linked with Tiger due to their multiple public outings, it was during the promotions of 'Malang', she shared that her life has been dull ever since she came to Mumbai. Speaking about 'the scope of falling in love' she also disclosed that she has actually never been proposed to.

Disha explained that she was a tomboy in school and the guys were scared to approach her and ask her out because her father was a policeman.

The actress also said, "There is little scope to meet people and fall in love."

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, while answering the most searched Google questions, Disha was also asked if she is in a relationship with Tiger. To which the actress said, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it’s not working out.”

On work front, Disha will be seen romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and will also feature in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.