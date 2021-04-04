Disha Patani can't stop gushing over BTS singer V as she watches 'ON' music video

'Malang' actress Disha Patani spent her Sunday fangirling over popular K-pop band BTS' member V, also known as, Kim Taehyung.
The actress took to her Instagram story to share the video of the group's hit track 'On' and added a cute heart GIF. The story shows Disha zooming in on the singer.
Later, during an Ask me anything session, Disha again revealed that V is her favourite BTS member.
The 'Baaghi 2' actress had first spoken about her love for the popular boy band in July, last year. She had shared a screenshot of their song 'Boy With Luv' and revealed that she was 'obsessed' with the track.
Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff had also revealed that he isa fan of BTS.
Talking about a possible collaboration with the biggest South Korean band, Shroff said, "With BTS? Meri toh aukaat nahi hai (I can hardly even dream of such a thing). These guys are the biggest group in the world right now. I am such a big fan of them. I recently did a dance vlog on their song Dynamite. It is such a feel good song. In times like these, we need that kind of vibes. I think the reason their music transcends boundaries and goes across the world is because of their lyrics, messages, visuals and of course, their talent. They are such holistic performers."
Earlier on Sunday, the fitness enthusiast shared her various moods on social media.
Disha posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.
"Mood," she wrote as the caption.
Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: "Love this mood."
On the work front, Disha has started shooting for "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham.
She will also be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".
