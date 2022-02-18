'Disha Patani can pull off any style effortlessly': Stylist Aastha Sharma decodes the fashionista's style statements and sartorial choices

With her big Bollywood debut 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', actress Disha Patani stole millions of hearts with her cute and bubbly avatar.

Later, she made her fans drool over envious bikini bod leaving everyone gasping for breath, eventually becoming the hottest actress of Bollywood.

Disha often wins brownie points from fashion critics and her ardent fans for her sartorial choices and flashy red carpet appearances.

Meet Aastha Sharma, the name behind Disha’s mesmerising looks and arresting on-screen presence ever since she made her Bollywood debut. Ask her to define Disha and she quickly reverts, "glamorous & sexy."

While talking to a leading web portal, Aastha, who has been associated with Disha for over five years, says, "It’s been quite a few years working with her. We started working for her first film’s promotions. So, yes, it’s been a long, fun journey. It has also been lovely seeing her evolve into the goddess that she is today. She knows her body type and also knows what looks good on her, and which cuts and silhouettes suit her best."

Aastha admits the fact that one of the reasons behind Disha’s popularity is that she loves to experiment with her clothes and is always coming up with new, creative ideas. “She is very open to experimenting with a lot of looks and loves trying out really cool hair and make-up trends."

When asked how does she personally like her style, Aastha states, "Personally, I feel Disha can pull off any style effortlessly. She looks just as good in a traditional saree as she does in a hot LBD. She really works her athleisure looks as well."

While Disha has finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:29 PM IST