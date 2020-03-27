Disha Patani burns up social media amid coronavirus lockdown

The social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak has unleashed a different side of Bollywood celebs. From coping without help to cook and do the dishes, stars are keeping themselves productive through various activities like workouts, DIY, painting and gardening among others. However, Disha Patani has turned to the usual, burning up our social media feed with her sizzling posts.

The Malang actress has shared a reel flaunting her svelte figure while being quarantined at home. First up is her mandatory Calvin Klein endorsement, where she reminisces her toned bod days. Second is some quality time spent with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna. And third is a throwback picture twinning in bikini with her BFF. Check out the posts below.