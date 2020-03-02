Disha Patani bags a role opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villian 2'

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has roped in Disha Patani, opposite John Abraham for 'Ek Villian 2'. The movie is the sequel of Sidharth Malhotra's 2014 blockbuster revenge saga of the same name.

The second instalment will also feature Aditya Roy Kapoor and another female lead opposite him. Mohit Suri recently revealed that Disha has bagged a role in 'Ek Villian 2' and he's still on a lookout for the second female lead.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mohit revealed that Disha Patani is the first actress who told him that she wants to be the hero of the story, do more action and perform stunts. The 'Malang' actress also told him that she wants to 'kick some butts and beat up people'. That's when Suri knew Disha was the perfect choice for his action-packed revenge drama.