Disha Patani bags a role opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villian 2'

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has roped in Disha Patani, opposite John Abraham for 'Ek Villian 2'. The movie is the sequel of Sidharth Malhotra's 2014 blockbuster revenge saga of the same name.
The second instalment will also feature Aditya Roy Kapoor and another female lead opposite him. Mohit Suri recently revealed that Disha has bagged a role in 'Ek Villian 2' and he's still on a lookout for the second female lead.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mohit revealed that Disha Patani is the first actress who told him that she wants to be the hero of the story, do more action and perform stunts. The 'Malang' actress also told him that she wants to 'kick some butts and beat up people'. That's when Suri knew Disha was the perfect choice for his action-packed revenge drama.
Mohit also revealed that Patani's role in 'Ek Villian 2' is completely different from her free-spirited avatar in 'Malang'. Disha Patani will be seen in a pivotal role in the film, opposite John Abraham, doing some kickass stunts.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor, 'Ek Villian' will go on the floor in the second half of 2020.
Sidharth Malhotra's Ek Villain was an action thriller that narrated the tragic love story of Guru, a gangster and Aisha. The flick featured Riteish Deshmukh as an antagonist who played a serial killer.
