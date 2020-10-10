Disha Encounter: Family of Hyderabad vet, who was gangraped and murdered, seek ban on Ram Gopal Varma's film

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now courted a fresh controversy for his upcoming film ‘Disha Encounter’, based on the gangrape and murder of woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, leading to the encounter of the accused.
Now, according to a report by The News Minute, the victim’s family has approached the Telangana High Court seeking a ban on the film’s release.
The family told the court that it was inappropriate to make a film on the deceased, given that the case is still under inquiry. They have also approached the Centre, state government and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stop RGV from releasing the film.
According to a report by ANI, Varma has taken up this as part of his research as his next film will be based on the gruesome incident. He was of the opinion that this incident created a nationwide uproar and thus, it is important to know the details as part of the research exercise.
Two truck drivers and two cleaners, all aged between 20 and 26 years, were shot dead by police at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town, about 50 km from Hyderabad, on December 6, 2019.
Police claimed that the accused who were taken to the crime scene to make some recoveries, attacked police personnel and even snatched their weapons and fired. It said all four were killed when police returned fire.
All the four were accused in the brutal gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27.
According to police, after the sexual assault and murder, the accused shifted the victim's body to Chatanpally where they set it afire.
The alleged encounter was hailed by those demanding immediate justice to the victim but human rights groups raised doubts about the police claim and approached the Supreme Court for a thorough probe.
The Supreme Court appointed the three-member commission, directing it to submit its report within six months from the date of its first sitting.
A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjeev Khanna barred the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission from initiating or proceeding with any probe already initiated into the encounter.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)