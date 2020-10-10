Disha Encounter: Family of Hyderabad vet, who was gangraped and murdered, seek ban on Ram Gopal Varma's film

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now courted a fresh controversy for his upcoming film ‘Disha Encounter’, based on the gangrape and murder of woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, leading to the encounter of the accused.

Now, according to a report by The News Minute, the victim’s family has approached the Telangana High Court seeking a ban on the film’s release.

The family told the court that it was inappropriate to make a film on the deceased, given that the case is still under inquiry. They have also approached the Centre, state government and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stop RGV from releasing the film.

According to a report by ANI, Varma has taken up this as part of his research as his next film will be based on the gruesome incident. He was of the opinion that this incident created a nationwide uproar and thus, it is important to know the details as part of the research exercise.