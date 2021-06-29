'Disgusting and shameful': Netizens slam Malaika Arora for wearing 'revealing clothes' while getting the jab

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Malaika shared a few pictures on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen taking the jab.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing."

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black sports bra with joggers and a cropped jacket.

However, moments after she shared her photos, netizens trolled Malaika for her choice of outfit.

While some wrote in the comments section that she should have worn something decent, several others asked if she was going to take the jab or to the gym.