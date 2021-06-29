'Disgusting and shameful': Netizens slam Malaika Arora for wearing 'revealing clothes' while getting the jab

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
Malaika shared a few pictures on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen taking the jab.
Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing."
In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black sports bra with joggers and a cropped jacket.
However, moments after she shared her photos, netizens trolled Malaika for her choice of outfit.
While some wrote in the comments section that she should have worn something decent, several others asked if she was going to take the jab or to the gym.
"Kapda to pura pahn layti yha py," a user commented.
"Who goes for vaccination dressed like that? Lol," wrote another user.
"You are beautiful for sure and may be amazing person but please have some courtesy for the people going through tough time bcz if COVID, showing of your body doesn’t make you a good person specially at hospitals or wherever you getting your vaccine done. Got attention bcz of your clothes how disgusting and shameful is that," read another comment on Malaika's post.
"Why would you wear that for a jab routine ?! Like I know they look good but gym wear to a vaccine drive?," another user wrote.
"U could have worn a simple sleeveless Top and gone to BMC setup.
As it is u look good in any outfit," read a user's comment.
"Vaccine lene gayi thi ya body pradarshan.. should have some sense," wrote a user.
Another one wrote, "How come so careless u r!! Ppl, pls wear clothes covering ur full body while visiting hospital for vaccination, unlike this woman!! Lol."
"To get a dose of vaccine why does she have to show off her body like this. She can dress in a civilized manner," was one of the comments on the post.
Malaika was also spotted by the paps as she stepped out of the vaccination center after getting her second jab.
Meanwhile, Malaika is popular for fitness posts on social media. She also makes headlines whenever she is spotted with boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor.
Arjun, who celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, recently shared his picture from his birthday lunch with his ladylove Malaika.
In the caption, he also revealed that the picture was taken by Malaika, adding that she makes him look good.
