Disgraceful: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Kangana Ranaut's team react to Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari's quarantine

The digital team of Kangana Ranaut and Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, have reacted to the news of Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari being quarantined in the city.

IPS officer Tiwari, who has been assigned with heading the probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation within hours of his arrival in the city on Sunday.

Reacting to the news, Kangana's digital team, which goes by the name Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, tweeted: "What is this ? Gunda raaj? We want to tell @PMOIndia if we don't find the culprits who killed SSR, no outsider will ever be safe in Mumbai, criminals are getting more and more empowered, please intervene and take over this case."