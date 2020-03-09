Discovery's shares new video featuring Rajinikanth in the wild

Bengaluru: Discovery channel's Bear Grylls on Monday shared the second teaser of his forthcoming adventure show 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls', marking the small screen debut of Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth.

"Superstar @Rajinikantha's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him," tweeted Grylls, posting a video featuring him and Rajinikanth in the wild.

In the one minute video, opening with the visage of the Southern star, Rajinikanth was seen riding an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the jungle, donning a black cap, white stubble and dark sun glasses.

As Grylls says the superstar never gives up and is relentlessly positive, Rajinikanth, 69, walks in the video and both of them stand by a roofless Willys off road vehicle.