'Disappointing performance': Shah Rukh Khan apologises to Kolkata Knight Riders fans after losing to Mumbai Indians

Besides SRK, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan also expressed disappointment after his side lost the game.

"Yeah, it's disappointing. A lot of the time we played good cricket, certainly the first half and a majority of the chase. We made mistakes, hopefully, we can iron them out," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Pathan” in Dubai was not present for the match.

On work front, “Pathan” is a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on “War”.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan.

Besides “Pathan”, Shah Rukh Khan will also don the producer's hat alongside Alia Bhatt for “Darlings”.

“Darlings” is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

This is the second time Alia and Shah Rukh have collaborated. They worked together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film “Dear Zindagi”, though as co-stars.

Shah Rukh is also backing “Love Hostel” featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The film is all set to go on floors. He also produces “Bob Biswas” starring Abhishek Bachchan.