Director's Cut: ‘Khiladi is very much like Pushpa’, says Telugu director Ramesh Varma

Director Ramesh Varma, the man behind movies like Ride, Veera, 7, Rakshasudu, is in the spotlight for his latest release, Khiladi, starring ‘Mass Maharaja’ – Ravi Teja. Few know that Ramesh, who now has a stronghold over Telugu cinema, worked as a publicity designer for Bollywood films like Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. Ramesh, who kick-started his journey as a director in 2005 with the romantic Telugu drama, Oka Oorilo says Khiladi is like Pushpa with all the ingredients of a masala entertainer. With the movie releasing in theatres today, the director spoke exclusively to the Free Press Journal where he talked about Khiladi, his leading man, Ravi Teja and Bollywood. Excerpts:

Khiladi is being dubbed in Hindi, what prompted the move?

We wanted to release the film only in Telugu. But after watching the movie, Jayantilal’s (Gada) team wanted to release it in Hindi simultaneously, as they had the dubbing rights. It’s a 100% Bollywood film. Ravi Teja will also get a huge reception in Bollywood. Though it’s a dubbed film, it won’t be like one. It wasn’t shot simultaneously.

Do you think it will manage to woo the Bollywood audience?

Khiladi is very much like Pushpa. It’s a massy kind of film. I think the massy element is missing from Bollywood. They are not concentrating on commercial elements. They are just focusing on content. Any movie has to be 100% Indian film. It needs to have the commercial mass entertainer factor only then it can be a box office hit. Khiladi is also a huge, rich and massy commercial film with an emotional story. This time we got a clear window no big film, only Khiladi!

Tell us about Ravi’s character.

He plays a double role. One character is soft, the other is a con man. His magical words as the con man will attract all.

Also, any controversial elements in the movie, given that certain songs from South films have been called out for objectifying women?

I doubt there will be any controversy about this number, Catch Me. Down South and also in the North, the audience likes these certain kinds of songs. As directors, we have to keep up with the demands of our audiences. Earlier, Sridevi’s many rainy songs and Madhuri Dixit’s songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga did well and lured the audiences to the cinema hall.

Is the Hindi-speaking belt becoming the new target for South filmmakers?

Yes, that territory fetches a good result at the box office. Audiences from Rajasthan, UP and Bihar have the commercial taste, which our films have. Indian audiences look for commercial, glamour quotient and emotional elements, and want everything together. Without a story, we can’t hold the audience. Thus, all the elements are important.

You sold the rights of the movie to Pen Studios, will you get to recover the money you have invested in the film?

We have sold it for Rs. 15 crores. There is a huge buzz in Mumbai and Tollywood. We are expecting a huge opening for Khiladi. The budget for the film was 60 cr. Ravi Teja’s previous films were only made with 30 cr. It’s the first time his film is made on a 60 cr budget.

Nani-starrer Ride was to be your Hindi directorial debut through Balaji Motion Pictures what went wrong?

Yes, I was to debut with the Hindi remake of the Nani-starrer Ride through Balaji Motion Pictures, but I was busy directing Telugu films, hence missed the chance. Khiladi will be my first Hindi film.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST