Director's Cut: 'Family films never go out of fashion', believes '36 Farmhouse' producer Subhash Ghai

Prolific filmmaker Subhash Ghai is excited about his latest offering 36 Farmhouse, which he claims to be a family entertainer in every possible way. Talking about his next 36 Farmhouse, Subhash Ghai tells, “In life, there are joys and sorrows, success and crises, but in crises, life gives you a chance to reborn yourself. After making films for 45 years, I have always made things to the best of my expenses. I feel if I’ll make a film in two years’ worth rupees 100-200 crores and it will be a hit, what’s next? When the pandemic hit us, I felt let me make a small film for OTT but I will make my own film without following the OTT grammar which has been defined only for youth. I wanted to redefine OTT only for families. People have been watching my cult films like Pardes and Taal on television repeatedly, so I thought why not make a film for the television sets.”

“When I went to Zee Studios, they told me to make a film the way I want. They left all the creative aspects on me and we did a 3-film deal but by then Covid hit us. I didn’t want to make a film under a pressure of a star. My question is what is more important, star or the story?” he adds.

Sharing further on the plot, he reveals, “It’s about a father-son who migrate in a farmhouse which is owned by a rich lady only to find that her family problems are bigger than theirs.”

Family and relationships have been an integral part of his films. When asked about that one thing that triggers him to narrate a story around a family, he explains, “I have been brought up by a family and have seen families of various kinds. I still believe that nuclear families are lesser in number. As a filmmaker, I wanted to be a family entertainer as I strongly believe that if things are okay within the family, then the rest of the things are sorted automatically in life.”

Over these years, stories around families have also seen a drastic change in Bollywood. While few of his films weren’t received well by the audiences. He averts, “No, I myself have gone wrong or left behind time but family films never go out of the fashion. The last biggest hit was Dangal which was a family film, even Baahubali was a family film. Family is a very prime thing for every Indian, its texture changes every 20 years. I feel three things – music, food and family complete everything. My film 36 Farmhouse is also a family entertainer with beautiful characters of Flora Saini, Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz etc.”

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:23 AM IST