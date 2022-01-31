Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui wraps up the scripting of his next film ‘You Are Not My Husband’

Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui is currently gearing up for another strong content driven movie. The talented director is prepping up for his next movie, "You Are Not My Husband" and for this he is in search of a powerful female character for the lead role.

"You Are Not My Husband" is a beautiful women-oriented movie with lots of layers to the story and as well the character.

Sharing his thoughts, Shamas reveals, "Script has been completed now it's time to go to South and let's find out a Lady Nawazuddin Siddiqui or a lady Manoj Bajpayee for my women centric film 'You Are Not My husband.”

The scripting of the film is completed and now only the hunt for the leading lady is on.

Brother of acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shamas Nawab made his feature film directorial debut with "Bole Chudiyan" starring the former and Tamannaah Bhatia, which is yet to be released.

