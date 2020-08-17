Director Nishikant Kamat passes away - what had ailed him?

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films 'Drishyam' and 'Madaari' breathed his last on Monday. He was 50.
He had been admitted to Hyderabad's AIG hospital in Gachibowli at the end of July. Earlier, on August 12, officials had said in a statement that Kamar had been hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention. He was then diagnosed with chronic liver disease and secondary infections. He is believed to have died from liver cirrhosis.
The news was also confirmed by AIG Hospitals which said that he had been suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years.
The news has been shared on social media by many Bollywood stars. "I will miss you my friend. Nishikant Kamat Rest In Peace," tweeted Ritesh Deshmukh.
"My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," wrote Ajay Devgn.
Earlier in the day however, there had been some confusion after several celebrities tweeted their condolences in the morning. Following contradictory reports, many had later retracted their statements, saying that their comments had been incorrect as he was still fighting for his life.
"Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him," Deshmukh had tweeted a few hours ago.
The more recent follow-up posts however clarify that the director has unfortunately passed on. Around 4.30, Deshmukh once again tweeted about Kamat, this time a condolence message.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)