Director Nishikant Kamat passes away - what had ailed him?

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films 'Drishyam' and 'Madaari' breathed his last on Monday. He was 50.

He had been admitted to Hyderabad's AIG hospital in Gachibowli at the end of July. Earlier, on August 12, officials had said in a statement that Kamar had been hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention. He was then diagnosed with chronic liver disease and secondary infections. He is believed to have died from liver cirrhosis.

The news was also confirmed by AIG Hospitals which said that he had been suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years.

