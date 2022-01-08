e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

Director Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' director shared a statement confirming his diagnosis with the virus.
ANI
Advertisement

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' director shared a statement confirming his diagnosis with the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols," the statement shared by the director read.

Soon after sharing the news, Bhandarkar received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Apart from Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Vishal Dadlani are also battling COVID-19.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'I'm completely lost': Vishal Dadlani's father passes away, music composer pens an emotional note 'I'm completely lost': Vishal Dadlani's father passes away, music composer pens an emotional note

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Advertisement