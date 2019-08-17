Director Amit Sharma considers Amitabh Bachchan's letter 'no less than an award'

The 66th National Film Awards were recently hosted and Amit Sharma’s directorial, Badhaai Ho, has bagged two national awards and he has received a congratulatory letter from none other than the power couple of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The director is over the moon after receiving the letter and took to his Instagram to share a picture of the letter.

The caption read, “अमित जी @amitabhbachchan आपकी चिट्ठी मेरे लिए एक अवार्ड है। बहुत बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। Thank You Jaya Aunty ????????. #NationalAwards2019. #MyFirstNationalAward” The director is clearly over his well-deserved success and we couldn’t be happier for him.