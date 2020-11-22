Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films rubbishes claims of making payment to Sushant Singh Rajput in Hungary

Head honcho of Maddock Films, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has issued a statement about the alleged Rs 17 crore payment to late Sushant Singh Rajput, which is said to be missing. The filmmaker, who's being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to Rajput's death, has said that 'Maddock Films has not made any payment to Sushant in Hungary'.

"The information you have received and what you have published is incorrect. Kindly note that Maddock Films has not made any payment to Sushant in Hungary. Maddock has also not received Rs 17 crores whether as actor fee, or any rebate from Hungary as wrongly claimed in your article. We have made the full and final payment to Sushant for the film Raabta as per the agreement signed by him with us, and this payment was received by him in India," reads the clarification published in the Times Now.

"We have submitted relevant documents for the proof of such payment to the department. It should be noted that in fact all funding and financial transactions for the shooting in Hungary were handled by T-Series. You may confirm from T-Series. Maddock Films is a responsible filmmaker and we dutifully follow the rules and law of our country," the statement adds.

The report also suggests that the ED will soon issue a Letter of Rogatory to Hungarian authorities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had carried out searches at locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, in October, in connection with their ongoing probe in the money laundering case associated with death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The anti money laundering agency is probing certain financial transactions between the filmmaker and the late actor.

Vijan debuted with 2017 film 'Raabta' as a film director. The film starred Sushant along with Kirti Sanon and some parts of it were shot in Hungary.