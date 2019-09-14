Dinesh Raheja Column: Stories behind books based on celebrities

There is a plethora of books on Hindi films and Hindi film stars today. It has almost become a cottage industry, and this week there’s a book on Sridevi that will be launched. But when I penned my first book on Hindi cinema 22 years ago, you could count the books published on the subject on your finger tips.

My journey as a columnist began when Ayaz Memon called out of the blue and asked me to write for Sunday Mid-day. Similarly, my journey as an author of books just happened organically; it was not planned. In 1996, I had been editing Movie magazine for eight years when I collaborated with my deputy editor, Jitendra Kothari, on a cover story titled:

The Hundred Luminaries Of Hindi Cinema. It was a compendium of biographical profiles of the film world’s most significant actors, filmmakers, music directors, playback singers and writers, both past and contemporary.

Padmini Mirchandani of IBH, the publisher of Movie magazine, was also a book publisher who had many prestigious coffee table titles to her credit. We had individual cabins on the same floor;

I had a simply done up cabin with the most amazing view in the city of Mahalakshmi Mandir and Haji Ali. As soon as the magazine with The Hundred Luminaries on the cover reached her desk, Padmini buzzed me on the intercom and asked me to come across.

She enthused, “Do you realise your cover story is material for a full-fledged book written in greater detail? I am commissioning this book right now.” By the next day, I had inked the deal for a modest sum but the fee wasn’t of much consequence; I was excited by the idea of researching and documenting biographical profiles of luminaries from Dadasaheb Phalke (he pioneered filmmaking in India with Raja Harishchandra, released on May 13, 1913) to Shah Rukh Khan.

Since we had to restrict the list to 100 luminaries, we had to reluctantly exclude names like Raakhee, Asha Parekh, OP Nayyar, and some of them were upset about it. We sourced the photographs from collectors and the film producers; the criteria was simple — the photographs had to be rare.