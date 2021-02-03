Diljit Vs Kangana 2.0, but this time with latest track lauding Rihanna for farmers' protest tweet

After the singer shared the song on Twitter, actress Kangana Ranaut, who earlier had a bitter war of words with Dosanjh over the farmers' protest, reacted to it and attacked him.

"Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ? One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether," she tweeted.