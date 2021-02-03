Diljit Vs Kangana 2.0, but this time with latest track lauding Rihanna for farmers' protest tweet

After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India stirred controversy with Kangana Ranaut and other right-wing netizens trolling her, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh released a new track titled 'Riri'.
"Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye ...
Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..
Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama
Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein..
Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA," goes the lyrics of Dosanjh's song.
After the singer shared the song on Twitter, actress Kangana Ranaut, who earlier had a bitter war of words with Dosanjh over the farmers' protest, reacted to it and attacked him.
"Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ? One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether," she tweeted.
The 'Udta Punjab' actor replied to her in Punjabi and wrote, " '2 rupees' don't talk to me about your job. The song was ready in just 30 minutes.
I don't feel like making a song on you, would've only taken 2 minutes.
You have to talk everywhere .. don't bore me ... do your own thing."
Hitting back at Diljit, a seemingly furious Kangana tweeted, "Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... "
Here's Diljit's reply:
Kangana quote-tweeted the same and replied, "Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi ... Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."
The self-proclaimed nationalist, who has earlier called those supporting farmers' protest 'anti-nationals', continued to tag Diljit Dosanjh as a 'Khalistani'. The singer, however, was seen clapping back at Kangana with his wit and humour.
Here are the rest of the tweets: