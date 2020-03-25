Diljit Dosanjh's latest post about people sharing gym routines amid quaratine is a 'mood'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a hilarious meme about people who have been posting their workout routine amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Although working out during the self-quarantine is essential, it can be really difficult to not be a couch potato. And with every other celebrity sharing their work out routines on Instagram, it can get really annoying. Diljit Dosanjh, who often sets Twitter abuzz with his rib-tickling posts, shared a meme. In the picture a man can be seen holding a placard that reads, "Stop Posting Your Home Workouts."

His fans took to the comments section to reply to the tweet. A user wrote, "Paaji kal kheer di recipe share karna Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy."

"Just post food recipes which is the only thing we love to watch," wrote another fan.