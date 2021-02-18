Diljit Dosanjh to star in and produce 'Honsla Rakh' featuring Shehnaaz Gill'

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer with his upcoming "Honsla Rakh", which features him alongside actors Sonam Bajwa and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will release on October 15 on Dussehra holiday.

"Honsla Rakh" is backed by the 37-year-old actor's company Story Time Productions.

Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the film's animated poster, featuring him carrying a baby on his back.