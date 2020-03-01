Diljit Dosanjh shares photoshopped pic with Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, her reply wins hearts

'Good Newwz' actor Diljit Dosanjh's recent picture with Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, has left the internet in splits.

The Punjabi singer and actor has photoshopped himself in Ivanka Trump's picture where she can be seen sitting in front of the Taj Mahal. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ."

Much to everyone's surprise, Ivanka Trump didn't just notice the Diljit's post, she also had a funny reaction. She wrote, "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal,@diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!"

Check out the tweet here: