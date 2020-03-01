Diljit Dosanjh shares photoshopped pic with Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, her reply wins hearts

'Good Newwz' actor Diljit Dosanjh's recent picture with Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, has left the internet in splits.
The Punjabi singer and actor has photoshopped himself in Ivanka Trump's picture where she can be seen sitting in front of the Taj Mahal. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ."
Much to everyone's surprise, Ivanka Trump didn't just notice the Diljit's post, she also had a funny reaction. She wrote, "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal,@diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!"
Check out the tweet here:
Apart from Diljit's hysterical photoshop, the picture also has a few other versions that will leave you ROFL! Ivanka Trump also replied to the other memes and wrote, "I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!"
The actual picture is from February 24, US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, visited the Taj Mahal during their visit.
Ivanka sat in front of the Taj Mahal, on Diana's bench and posed for the picture. She can be seen looking as gorgeous as ever, in a pastel blue dress with bright red motiffs. Ivanka also posed with husband Jared in front of the 17th-century monument, built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)