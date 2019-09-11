Diljit Dosanjh responds to FWICE letter seeking cancellation of his US gig promoted by Pakistani national

Diljit Dosanjh, who was scheduled to perform in the US on September 21 at a show promoted by Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqi, has been asked by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to "cancel his commitment in the interest of sentiments and dignity" of India.

"We have just seen a poster of artiste Mr Diljit Dosanjh who is giving his performance in a show organised by Mr Rehan Siddiqi (a Pakistani National). We are writing to him to cancel this commitment of his in the interest of sentiments and dignity of our nation," read an August 31 release from FWICE.

FWICE also wrote a letter to Ministry of External Affairs for cancelling his and his troupe's visa in case he doesn't cancel his tour.