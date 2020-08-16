Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor committed suicide.

A user on social media urged Diljit to raise his voice in the Sushant case. He also used hashtags such as #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and #GlobalPrayer4SSR

Diljit replied to the user: "Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai.. Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti.. JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar.. Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye.. I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga (I have met Sushant twice in my life. Cannot digest that he committed suicide. He was a guy full of life. Rest I know, the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out)."