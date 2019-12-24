Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee to unite in a family comedy titled 'Suraj pe Mangal Bhari'

Mumbai: Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will share screen space for the first time in a family comedy titled "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

They will be seen facing off in the Abhishek Sharma directorial that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh.

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones," said Sharma.