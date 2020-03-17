Dilip Kumar under 'quarantine' as precautionary measure against coronavirus

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Monday said he is under "complete isolation and quarantine" as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 97-year-old actor shared a health update on Twitter, adding that his wife, actor Saira Banu, was ensuring he did not contract any infection.

"I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak," Kumar tweeted. "Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

The actor appealed to his fans and followers to protect themselves and others by staying indoors as much as possible.