Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's grandniece and 'Shivaay' actress Sayyeshaa welcomes baby girl with Arya

‘Shivaay’ actress Sayyeshaa and her actor-husband Arya have been blessed with a baby girl. The news was confirmed by actor Vishal.
He tweeted, "So Happy to break this news, great to be an Uncle, my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl, uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 dem, Inshallah, GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad (sic)."
In 2019, announced their wedding on Valentine's Day. Arya, who has had a long career in South industry, met Sayyeshaa during the shoot of Tamil comedy 'Gajinikanth'.
On the other hand, Sayyeshaa belongs to the family of the legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar and is the niece of his wife Saira Banu.
The actress even made her Hindi debut opposite superstar Ajay Devgn in ‘Shivaay’ which released in 2016.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)