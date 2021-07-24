Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's grandniece and 'Shivaay' actress Sayyeshaa welcomes baby girl with Arya

‘Shivaay’ actress Sayyeshaa and her actor-husband Arya have been blessed with a baby girl. The news was confirmed by actor Vishal.

He tweeted, "So Happy to break this news, great to be an Uncle, my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl, uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 dem, Inshallah, GB de new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad (sic)."