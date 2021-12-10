Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: From 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein' to 'Imli Ka Buta' - best songs

The First Khan of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar was born on December 11, 1922. Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, he made his debut as an actor in the film 'Jwar Bhata' released in 1944.

In a career spanning roughly six decades, Dilip Kumar was not only known for his method acting and impeccable dialogue delivery but also for his superhit songs that were popular with the audience.

For his contributions to film, the Government of India awarded him the country's third and second-highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and also the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He was also awarded India's highest accolade in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan conferred Kumar with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, their highest civilian decoration, making him the only Indian to have received the honour.

Some of his best films include 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Kranti', 'Naya Daur', 'Madhumati', 'Ram Aur Shyam', among others.

Dilip Kumar has left behind a legacy of films that also boasts of the most popular songs from the era.

Advertisement

1. Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka, Naya Daur (1957)

2. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Mughal-e-Azam(1960)

Advertisement

3. Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Naya Daur (1957)

Advertisement

4. Nain Lad Jayeein Hain, Gunga Jamuna (1961)

5. Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen, Madhumati (1958)

6. Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni, Sangdil (1952)

7. Mujhe Duniya Walo Sharabi Na Samjho, Leader (1964)

8. Imli Ka Buta, Saudagar (1991)

9. Saala Main To Saab Bangaya, Gopi (1973)

10. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Karma (1986)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 07:09 PM IST